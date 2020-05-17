Micky Quinn reacts as new report emerges about proposed Newcastle United takeover

Micky Quinn has pondered on Twitter if the proposed Newcastle United takeover will ever go through.

The former Newcastle centre-forward asked the question on Twitter while referring to a report from The Daily Mail today.

According to the report, some Premier League clubs are not happy with the prospective owners of Newcastle, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Is this @NUFC takeover ever going to happen 🤷‍♂️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/utYflLCrhu — Mick Quinn (@mickquinn1089) May 17, 2020

Staying patient

It must be quite frustrating for the Newcastle fans that the proposed takeover is taking so long.

There have been problems, and it seems that the deal will not go through anytime soon.

However, the St. James’ Park faithful should stay optimistic and should remain hopeful that the takeover will happen.

Back in action

The Premier League is suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it remains to be seen if and when the season gets back underway.

Newcastle are unlikely to get relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, and Steve Bruce’s side are also in the FA Cup.

The future does look very bright for Newcastle, who could be challenging for the European places in the coming years with the right investment in players.

Perhaps those Champions League nights of yesteryears will be back at St. James’ Park before long.