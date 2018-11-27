Blog Competitions English Premier League Micky Quinn praises Ki Sung-yueng after Newcastle win vs Burnley

Micky Quinn praises Ki Sung-yueng after Newcastle win vs Burnley

27 November, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United


Former Newcastle United player Mick Quinn has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the Magpies won on Monday evening.

After a stuttering start to the season, the Magpies have now won three matches on the trot. Rafael Benitez’s side won their successive Premier League match, as they won 2-1 against Burnley away from home at Turf Moor.

Quinn was following the match and he took to Twitter to give his reaction to the win for the Magpies.

The former Newcastle striker praised Ki Sung-Yueng on Twitter and named the central midfielder as the “Man of the Match.”

Quinn has also criticised 29-year-old Scotland international winger Matt Ritchie for his open-goal miss.

Ki, who joined in the summer transfer window on a free transfer following his departure from Swansea City, has been in good form in recent matches.

He had a passing accuracy of 88.9%, won one header, made two interceptions, and made two key passes.

Newcastle have moved to 13th in the Premier League table with 12 points from 13 matches.

Arsenal fans react to Mike Dean's appointment as North London derby ref
Leeds fancied to keep up the pressure at the top of the Championship

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com