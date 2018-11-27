Micky Quinn praises Ki Sung-yueng after Newcastle win vs Burnley

Former Newcastle United player Mick Quinn has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the Magpies won on Monday evening.
After a stuttering start to the season, the Magpies have now won three matches on the trot. Rafael Benitez’s side won their successive Premier League match, as they won 2-1 against Burnley away from home at Turf Moor.
Quinn was following the match and he took to Twitter to give his reaction to the win for the Magpies.
The former Newcastle striker praised Ki Sung-Yueng on Twitter and named the central midfielder as the “Man of the Match.”
Phew !
A nervous last few mins but a convincing win to make it 3PL wins in a row for @NUFC and thank goodness the game didn’t hinge on Ritchies embarrassing miss
My Man of the Match the majestic Ki#HOWAYTHELADS
— Mick Quinn (@mickquinn1089) November 26, 2018
Quinn has also criticised 29-year-old Scotland international winger Matt Ritchie for his open-goal miss.
Ki, who joined in the summer transfer window on a free transfer following his departure from Swansea City, has been in good form in recent matches.
He had a passing accuracy of 88.9%, won one header, made two interceptions, and made two key passes.
Newcastle have moved to 13th in the Premier League table with 12 points from 13 matches.