Micky Hazard reacts to Tottenham’s performance vs Man Utd

28 August, 2018 English Premier League, Manchester United, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Former midfielder Micky Hazard seems delighted with Tottenham’s 3-0 win over Manchester United.

The former Spurs player shared his thoughts on the game on Twitter earlier and he also rubbished the talk of a crisis surrounding the club.

Spurs failed to sign a single player this summer and the delay with the stadium worried the fans. However, last night’s performance shows that the team remains unaffected regardless of the problems off the pitch.

The likes of Moura and Kane dismantled Mourinho’s defence on the way to a memorable win at Old Trafford. The Brazilian winger scored twice and Kane added another as the Londoners secured a 3-0 win away from home.

Spurs have now won all three league games and they will be looking to continue that run. Pochettino will be hoping to challenge the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool for the title this season.

With the likes of Son, Lamela, Wanyama yet to come back into the side, the future certainly looks bright for Tottenham and Mauricio Pochettino.

