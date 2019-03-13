Mick Quinn urges Newcastle to sign Rondon permanently

Former Newcastle ace Mick Quinn has urged the club to sign Salomon Rondon permanently at the end of this season.
The Venezuelan is on loan from West Brom and he has been in fine form for the Magpies so far.
Rondon has scored some vital goals for Rafa Benitez’s side and his overall contribution has been commendable as well.
The former Malaga ace suits Benitez’s playing style and keeping him at the club would be a no-brainer according to Quinn.
Writing in The Chronicle, Quinn claims: “I always thought he’d be an excellent signing. He works his socks off up front, and it’s nice to see he is now getting runners either side who he can link-up well with. His understanding with Perez is really growing. If he receives regular service, I’m convinced Rondon can be a 15-goal-a-season striker. I don’t think he’s quite a 20-goal-a-season striker, but he is certainly capable of reaching double figures – and he should get more than 10 this term. It’s obvious why Rafa likes him so much – his ability to bring team-mates into play and his workrate are second to none – and he is the type of forward who opposition defenders will hate playing against. All the talk at the moment is whether Newcastle should sign him permanently. Well, for me it’s a no-brainer. At 29, he’s at the peak of his powers and, if Newcastle can sign him up on a two-year deal, that would seem like good business to me.”
It will be interesting to see if the Magpies are willing to splash out on the striker in summer. The fans will be certainly hope so.
Mike Ashley hasn’t exactly backed the manager too often but he did deliver Almiron in January. Benitez should be backed for Rondon as well.
He is already settled at Newcastle and he has formed an understanding with Perez and Almiron. Newcastle cannot afford to jeopardize their attack by not signing Rondon this summer.