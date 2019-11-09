Mick Quinn reacts to Newcastle’s win vs Bournemouth on Twitter

Newcastle United have secured back to back wins in the Premier League for the first time this season after beating AFC Bournemouth on Saturday at St James’ Park.
Ciaran Clark scored his second goal in as many games as the Magpies earned a 2-1 victory.
Former Newcastle striker Mick Quinn has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He wrote:
Howay The Lads 👍 https://t.co/YIOaMMGja2
Newcastle made a shaky start as the Cherries took the lead through Harry Wilson. The Welshman, on loan from Liverpool, finished off a good move with a superb low shot inside the opening 15 minutes.
However, the Magpies bounced back. Allan Saint-Maximin’s effort struck the bar before the Magpies restored parity through DeAndre Yedlin who scored with a flying header just before the break.
Clark scored in the second half to earn all three points for Steve Bruce’s side.
The Magpies now have 15 points and move up to 11th, a point and four places behind the Cherries.
Newcastle only managed 33% of possession, but they attempted 20 shorts during the game of which they managed to keep nine on target, according to BBC Sport.