Mick Quinn reacts to Newcastle win vs West Ham on Twitter

Newcastle United earned a fantastic 3-2 win against West Ham away from home in the Premier League clash on Saturday.
Former Newcastle United striker and club hero, Mick Quinn, took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the game. He tweeted:
TOON ARMY
TOON ARMY @NUFC
TOP WIN https://t.co/NBWmiCmaPy
— Mick Quinn (@mickquinn1089) November 2, 2019
The Magpies, who had scored once in their previous five games, undoubtedly played their best football of the season in the opening 45 minutes and went 2-0 ahead at the break thanks to goals from Ciaran Clark and Federico Fernandez.
Steve Bruce’s side created plenty of opportunities to extend their lead, but they weren’t clinical enough. In the second half, the third goal came in the 51st minute when Jonjo Shelvey scored from a brilliant free-kick.
The Hammers pulled one back through Fabian Balbuena who scored from close range. Robert Snodgrass scored in injury time to set a late revival, but Newcastle did well to preserve their lead.
Newcastle have now moved to 15th in the table, four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone. West Ham are now without a win in their last five Premier League games.