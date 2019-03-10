Mick Quinn reacts to Newcastle win vs Everton on Twitter

Newcastle United returned to winning ways after beating Everton 3-2 at St James Park in the Premier League clash on Saturday.
Former Magpies player, Mick Quinn, took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the victory. He wrote:
GET IN THE MIGHTY MAGS pic.twitter.com/PSYYn5A6Y6
— Mick Quinn (@mickquinn1089) March 9, 2019
With this victory, the Magpies have moved to 13th in the Premier League, six points above the drop zone.
Newcastle have been brilliant at St James Park in recent months, having won all of their last five games in the Premier League.
Against Everton, they came from a 2-0 down at half-time to earn all three points in a pulsating thriller.
Salomon Rondon scored in the 65th minute to reduce the deficit. Ayoze Perez capped a stellar performance as he scored twice, including a 84th minute winner to seal all three points for the Magpies.
Newcastle managed 46% of possession, and attempted 19 shots during the match, according to BBC Sports.