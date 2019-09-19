Mick Quinn comments on Newcastle striker Joelinton

Newcastle United cult hero Mick Quinn has suggested on TalkSport that the Magpies paid over the top for summer signing Joelinton.
The Magpies signed the 23-year-old forward from Hoffenheim for a club-record fee in the summer, thought to be in the region of £40m.
Joelinton has scored just one goal in his opening five Premier League games this term. However, despite his lack of goals, he impressed with his overall performances.
Newcastle had tracked Joelinton for a long time but former manager Rafael Benitez did not want to spend the amount the German club were looking for.
The Magpies were under heavy pressure this summer after Ayoze Perez left the club to join Leicester City. With the Tyneside club failing to sign Salomon Rondon as well, Joelinton was seen as a statement signing from Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.
While Quinn feels that Newcastle have paid too much for the Brazilian striker, he is capable of scoring goals that will keep the club in the Premier League for this season.
“I think they’ve actually paid over the top for him but he looks all right, strong, I think he needs a couple of more goals,” Quinn told TalkSPORT.
“But I think with the way they do play, where they play on the counter break and with Almiron, Ritchie, Atsu supporting Joelinton upfront then he has a chance.
“I think they will stay up, I do, they’ll stay up but I don’t think there isn’t too much ambition after that.”