Mick Quinn and Stan Collymore react to Newcastle victory vs Tottenham on Twitter

26 August, 2019 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Tottenham

Newcastle United bounced back from their opening two Premier League defeats to secure a shock 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur away from home on Sunday.

Steve Bruce, the new Magpies boss, came under pressure from the fans immediately after the Tyneside club suffered back to back defeats against Arsenal and Norwich.

However, the victory against Spurs will surely ease the pressure on Bruce, and the Magpies fans can hope that the club can build momentum from here.

Former Newcastle United player Mick Quinn took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the game. He tweeted:

Former Liverpool striker turned popular football pundit Stan Collymore also gave his verdict on the game:

Newcastle enjoyed just 20% of possession against the north London outfit, which is the second-lowest figure for a victorious side in the top flight since 2003-04 (stats taken from The Athletic).

The Magpies were efficient when they did have the ball with Joelinton, the club’s record signing, scoring the only goal, and he was immense during the game.

