Mick Quinn and Ayoze Perez react on Twitter as Rafa Benitez and Newcastle part ways

24 June, 2019 English Premier League, Newcastle United

Newcastle United have confirmed today that manager Rafael Benitez will leave the club at the end of the month after his three-year contract expires.

The former Real Madrid manager did so well in getting the club promoted to the Premier League and keeping them at the top flight for the past two seasons, operating on a shoestring budget.

The Magpies had been in talks with Benitez over an improved deal for the past 18 months, but the club failed to provide him with the offer he was looking for.

The Magpies boss Mike Ashley has offered him a one-year contract on £6 million salary – with bonuses included – but his stance over transfer budgets has been a major turn-off for the Spaniard.

Former Newcastle United player Mick Quinn has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He has hailed the Spaniard as a ‘world class manager’, and added that it is a sad day for the club.

Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez has taken to Twitter as well to express his reaction. He has thanked Rafa for his services and has hailed him as a top manager.

