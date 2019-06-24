Mick Quinn and Ayoze Perez react on Twitter as Rafa Benitez and Newcastle part ways

Newcastle United have confirmed today that manager Rafael Benitez will leave the club at the end of the month after his three-year contract expires.
The former Real Madrid manager did so well in getting the club promoted to the Premier League and keeping them at the top flight for the past two seasons, operating on a shoestring budget.
The Magpies had been in talks with Benitez over an improved deal for the past 18 months, but the club failed to provide him with the offer he was looking for.
The Magpies boss Mike Ashley has offered him a one-year contract on £6 million salary – with bonuses included – but his stance over transfer budgets has been a major turn-off for the Spaniard.
Former Newcastle United player Mick Quinn has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He has hailed the Spaniard as a ‘world class manager’, and added that it is a sad day for the club.
Well I feared the worst,and its happening Rafa leaving @NUFC
They offered him a one year contract and no assurances,Rafa is a World Class Manager he loved his time at the club and its another sad and embarrassing day for this big club
Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez has taken to Twitter as well to express his reaction. He has thanked Rafa for his services and has hailed him as a top manager.
Gracias @rafabenitezweb por estos años, mucha suerte en tus nuevos proyectos! Eres un mister 🔝
Thank you Rafa for all these years at Newcastle and good luck in the future! You are a 🔝 manager pic.twitter.com/pzVQ6voRw7
