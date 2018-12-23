Michy Batshuayi will be a superb signing for Crystal Palace

According to reports from Belgian media outlet HLN, Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has been offered to Premier League rival club Crystal Palace.
The 25-year-old joined the Blues in 2016, and spent two loan spell at Borussia Dortmund and Valencia. He is a brilliant player with bundles of potential, but failed to nail down a regular place at Stamford Bridge.
The PL winner is currently on loan at Valencia, where he managed just three goals in 20 games. The Blues are reportedly looking to cut his loan spell and sell him permanently.
He is out-of-favour at the Bridge, a move away from Chelsea looks highly likely. Roy Hodgson is in need of a goal scoring striker at Selhurst Park, and the Belgian striker could be a perfect option for them.
Christian Benteke, who has been sidelined by injury, has struggled to score frequently. The £33m signing from Marseille will add a different dimension to the side.
Moreover, he will get to play regularly at Palace and will get a chance to regain his confidence under Roy Hodgson. There’s no doubt about his potential, and Palace fans could get a new hero if they manage to land him in January.