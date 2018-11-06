Michel Vorm comments on Tottenham Hotspur future

Michel Vorm has made only 13 Premier League appearances since he switched to Tottenham from Swansea City in 2014.
The Dutch international has always been the second choice goalkeeper at the club behind Hugo Lloris. However, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, doubts remain about whether he’ll be offered a new one.
Vorm has made only two Premier League starts this season. With Lloris suspended for the crucial Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven, Vorm could be in line to start the game.
However, he faces a battle with Paul Gazzaniga to start the must-win group game against Eindhoven at Wembley. Pochettino used Gazzaniga against West Ham recently in the EFL Cup clash, and the former Southampton goalkeeper did enough to impress him.
Vorm says that he is getting bored sitting on the bench, although he feels he has a lot of football left in him. It remains to be seen whether Spurs offer him a new deal to extend his stay beyond the summer.
He said to De Telegraaf (h/t The Evening Standard): “I think I have a few good years for myself. My contract expires after this season, then we’ll see how it goes. I feel very good. Now I have to make sure that I stay fit. It’s always boring to sit on the bench or in the stands.”