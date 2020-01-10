Micheal Owen reacts to Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane’s injury

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Harry Kane will be out till April as he is set to undergo surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring.
The England international pulled his hamstring during the loss against Southampton on New Year’s day, and Spurs medical team said specialists have advised surgery after further review of the injury.
It’s safe to say Kane is out of the season, as he will only return to training in April, and it could take a few more weeks before he attains full fitness and becomes match ready.
The England international is also in a battle to be fit for the European Championships, and former Three Lions star Michael Owen has reacted to the injury update thus on Twitter:
Awful to hear reports that @HKane needs surgery on his hamstring. Sounds like a similar injury to the one I had during The League Cup Final which is near the tendon and quite rare in footballers. Here’s hoping he gets fit soon for @SpursOfficial and @England
Tottenham are looking to bring in a replacement this month, and The Sun claims they have already sealed a move for AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek.
The Poland international is set to put pen to paper on a three-and-half-year contract and a medical is expected to take place in the next two days as he seals a move worth £28 million.