Michail Antonio replies to reports linking him with West Ham United’s January exit

The future of West Ham United forward Michail Antonio at the London Stadium has come under huge uncertainty in the past couple of months.
The 28-year-old was linked with a move to Crystal Palace during the summer transfer window, but it fell through.
However, Antonio is now way down the pecking order at West Ham, with manager Manuel Pellegrini often preferring to play 20-year-old Grady Diangana ahead of him.
With the winter transfer window some six weeks away, the Crystal Palace links have resurfaced again.
Nevertheless, Antonio isn’t giving up on his West Ham chances and has promised to fight harder to get back into the starting lineup.
“It’s just one of them things where I’m trying to play football right now,” the Englishman replied when asked if he will leave the club if he can’t get back into the team.
“Whatever happens, happens. I’m not saying I’m going to leave, I’m not saying I’m going to stay. It’s just right now I’m not in the team and I’m trying to work my way back into the team.”
Question: Michail Antonio, are you leaving West Ham in January?
Answer: 🤷🤷🤷 pic.twitter.com/c88H9EN5jx
— Goal (@goal) November 18, 2018
From the look of things, it will be difficult for Antonio to force his way into Pellegrini’s plans going forward.
Given the many injuries at West Ham at the moment, the powerful winger should be starting games, but his last league start came in September against Chelsea, while he hasn’t played a full game in the competition since the 4-0 loss to Liverpool on the first day of the campaign.
It remains to be seen if the club will part ways with Antonio in January, but it won’t come as a surprise should they do.