Michail Antonio raves about West Ham teammate Issa Diop

West Ham winger Michail Antonio has lavished praise on his teammate Issa Diop.
The summer signing has been in fine form for the Hammers this season and Antonio believes that the young defender has a bright future ahead of him.
Speaking to the club’s official website, Antonio revealed: “Issa Diop is frightening. He’s a monster of a man and he’s just showing it at the age of 22 now that he’s got a bright future ahead of him.”
Diop has been the best defender at the club ever since he signed for Pellegrini and the fans will be hoping to see him develop into a star over the next few seasons.
West Ham will be hoping to finish the season strongly after a significant summer outlay and Diop will be crucial to their ambitions.
The 22-year-old will be delighted with these comments from his teammates and he will be looking to build on his impressive start to life in English football.
Diop is far from his peak right now and he could develop into one of the best defenders around if he continues to progress under Pellegrini.
If he manages to keep up his form, West Ham might also find it difficult to hold on to him for long. He was already rated highly before the move to England and now he is proving himself at a top league.