Michail Antonio praises West Ham summer signing Sebastien Haller

West Ham United won their first match of the 2019-20 Premier League campaign after they defeated Watford 3-1 on Saturday at Vicarage Road.
Sebastien Haller, the club’s record signing, not only opened his scoring account for his new club on the day but also capped a wonderful performance with a brace.
His first goal was a tap-in, but the second one was an acrobatic finish, scoring with an overhead kick from three yards after following up from a corner.
Michail Antonio has told The Telegraph that the French striker has been simply outstanding in training for the Hammers.
The 29-year-old is heavily impressed with Haller’s effort in training. He has hailed him as a strong guy and predicts he will score a lot of goals.
“He is a big strong guy – he is going to get goals,” said Antonio.
“One thing I have always said since I have seen him in training – he is going to get goals. You can see it. Everyone is seeing why the price tag. He is worth it.”
After failing to win their opening two games, the victory against Watford surely will lift the pressure building on Manuel Pellegrini’s shoulders.
While Pellegrini refused to put any pressure on his new striker, popular pundit Garth Crooks felt Haller will be a cult-hero at the club if he continues to score regularly.