Michail Antonio posts message on Twitter ahead of Southampton vs West Ham

West Ham United will face Southampton at St Mary’s this weekend in the Premier League.
The Hammers are struggling badly in the Premier League and Manuel Pellegrini is under a lot of pressure.
The Londoners find themselves 16th in the Premier League table, just one point above the relegation zone.
Pellegrini’s side have picked up just one win in their last 11 games in all competitions, and are heading into this match on the back of two consecutive defeats against Wolves and Arsenal.
Southampton are in 17th place with just 15 points on board, and therefore it is a massive game for both the teams.
West Ham forward Michail Antonio has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his feeling ahead of the game. He wrote:
Massive game Saturday #COYI pic.twitter.com/P4YxyzcUjx
— Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) December 12, 2019
Antonio has started in three Premier League games this season for the Hammers, and has one goal to his name.
The 29-year-old played the entire 90 minutes against Arsenal in the last match, and he played really well.
West Ham have picked up only two wins away from home this season, managing only seven goals.