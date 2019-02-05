Blog Competitions English Premier League Michail Antonio posts message on Twitter after West Ham vs Liverpool

Liverpool missed the chance to move five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table as they were held to a 1-1 draw away to West Ham.

Michail Antonio scored for West Ham to earn a point, and in the process the Hammers avoided a third consecutive defeat in the Premier League.

Liverpool went ahead through Sadio Mane at the London Stadium, although it was a clear offside in the build-up and the goal should have been disallowed.

Antonio levelled quickly for the home side. It was his fourth career goal against Liverpool leaving the league leaders just three points clear of Man City, who will face Everton at Goodison Park next.

The versatile forward took to social networking site Twitter after the game to express his reaction.

Some West Ham fans were quick to respond to his tweet. Here are some of the selected tweets:

The 28-year-old has been in good form this season. He has made 22 appearances in the Premier League of which he started in 14.

Antonio has scored three goals and provided three assists thus far in the Premier League this season.

