Michail Antonio picks his West Ham player of the season

West Ham midfielder Michail Antonio has heaped praise on his teammate Declan Rice.
Speaking to the club’s official website he revealed that Rice has been the best player at the club this past season.
Antonio claimed that Lukasz Fabianski has had a very good season as well but Rice remains his pick for the West Ham player of the year.
He said: “Declan Rice. It’s just his second season but he has been a regular in the team in midfield. He’s still so young and he’s been unbelievable for us. It was going to be him or Lukasz Fabianski, but I’m going to go for Dec.”
The youngster has had a breakthrough season with the Hammers and he will be hoping to build on this and return as a better player next season.
Rice is already a key player for Manuel Pellegrini and he is only going to get better with age.
The West Ham defensive midfielder has managed to establish himself as one of the best in his position, in the league.
He will be delighted with these comments from his teammates.
However, Rice needs to keep his head down and focus on his development now. The youngster has a lot to learn and he is not even close to fulfilling his tremendous potential yet.