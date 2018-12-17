Michael Ball says Kieran Dowell would be perfect for Rangers

Glasgow Rangers are reportedly looking to bring Kieran Dowell to Ibrox from Everton on loan, during the January transfer window.
According to reports from The Scottish Sun, the Gers are set to step up their effort to sign the Everton midfielder, who impressed last season on loan at Nottingham Forest.
Former Rangers and Everton defender Michael Ball has written in his column for the Liverpool Echo that Dowell should move to Ibrox in January.
He said that Rangers are a massive club and it would be a fantastic experience for the youngster to play for them.
Ball added that Steven Gerrard needs a link man between the midfield and attack, and the 21-year-old youngster is the perfect man for the job.
“They are a massive, huge club and it would be a fantastic experience for Kieran to go and play for them,” wrote Ball for the Liverpool Echo.
“There is constant pressure to not only win, but win in a certain style, and this season to stop Celtic winning their ninth league title in a row.
“With the way Rangers want to play under Steven Gerrard, they need a link man between the midfield and attack and Kieran could be the perfect player for that.”
Gerrard has admitted recently that he is a big admirer of Dowell. The Everton midfielder is a fantastic young talent who needs regular games at this stage of his career.
He would be a smart signing for Rangers, and the loan deal suits all parties involved.
Rangers are top of the Scottish Premiership table with 34 points from 17 games, one point ahead of Celtic who have a game in hand.