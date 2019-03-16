Blog Competitions English Championship Michael Vaughan and Stan Collymore react to Sheffield United win vs Leeds

Michael Vaughan and Stan Collymore react to Sheffield United win vs Leeds

16 March, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United, Sheffield United


Leeds United have suffered a huge blow in their quest to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League after Saturday’s defeat.

The Whites have suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United at Elland Road in the Championship.

After a goalless first half, United took the lead in the 71st minute through Chris Basham. Leeds went down to 10 men following the dismissal of Kiko Casilla in injury time.

Michael Vaughan took to social networking site Twitter after the game, and expressed his reaction. He tweeted:

Popular football pundit Stan Collymore said it was a “monster win” for the Blades on Twitter.

As a result of the defeat, Leeds have now dropped to third in the Championship table with 73 points from 38 games, three points behind league leaders Norwich City.

Leeds, who will face Millwall next at Elland Road in the Championship, are very much in the race for automatic promotion from the Championship and they should keep their hopes alive.

Leeds fans react to Liam Cooper's display vs Sheffield United
Marco Silva lays down challenge for Everton's Yerry Mina

About The Author

johnblake