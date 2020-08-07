Michael Owen says Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold should win the Young Player of the Season award

The Premier League has nominated Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, Sheffield United’s Dean Henderson, Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic and Manchester United trio Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford for the Young Player of the Season award.

Time to have your say! Who should be the @TAGHeuer Young Player of the Season? VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/efUQm2q6o8#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/EAS8uZ6iNw — Premier League (@premierleague) August 7, 2020

The Reds star is favourites to land the prize after registering 13 league assists and scoring four goals in 38 appearances to help his side to the league title.





The Red Devils trio could give Alexander-Arnold a run for the money, though, given how impressive they were to lead the Old Trafford outfit to a third-placed finish.

Former Liverpool and Man. Utd striker Michael Owen believes that the right-back should scoop the award ahead of the others, reacting thus to the announcement on Twitter:

Wow. What a list. The future looks bright. For what it’s worth I think @trentaa98 will scoop the prize. https://t.co/DWUXKH5qKl — michael owen (@themichaelowen) August 7, 2020

Rashford, 22, scored 17 goals and assisted seven others in 31 league games, while Martial, 24, bagged 17 goals and six assists in 32 appearances.

Greenwood, 18, was a revelation for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, weighing in with 10 strikes and an assist in 12 league starts and 19 substitute appearances.

The form of the attacking trio played a huge role in guiding United to next season’s Champions League, and they will hope to challenge and beat Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool to the title next season.