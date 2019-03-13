Michael Owen says Liverpool must take full advantage of the away-goal rule against Bayern Munich

Liverpool play Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich tonight in the second-leg of their last-16 Champions League clash after a 0-0 draw at Anfield last month.
The Reds will be looking to make it to the quarter-finals for the second consecutive season, while the hosts will also be keen to maintain an impressive streak that has seen them progress beyond the round-of-16 in the last seven campaigns.
Jurgen Klopp’s men have lost their last four away games in the competition, scoring thrice and conceding nine in the process, but a score draw at the Allianz Arena will be enough to see them progress, and former striker Michael Owen wants them to take full advantage of the away-goal rule.
“It’s certainly on a knife edge and it’s the toss of a coin, I’d suggest. Nil-nil is never a bad result in my opinion,” Owen exclusively told the ECHO.
“Of course Liverpool could go out there [on penalties] drawing 0-0 but any score draw sends them through. This away-goal rule could play into Liverpool’s hands now. So it is a 50/50 game.
“Liverpool, of course, have conceded a couple of goals against Burnley, but in general they have been looking as solid as a rock at the back.”
The Anfield outfit have been impressive on the domestic front this term, emerging as one of the favourites for the Premier League title having lost just once, and while the Bayern clash is expected to be tough, Liverpool have shown on several occasions that they can be dangerous in the final third.
The Bundesliga side currently top the league table on goal difference, but they haven’t been spectacular this term, and Klopp will be eagerly looking forward to getting one over an old foe this evening.