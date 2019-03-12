Michael Owen reacts to Zinedine Zidane’s return to Real Madrid and how it affects Manchester United and Tottenham

Real Madrid have reappointed Zinedine Zidane as their manager after Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari both disappointed during their short spells in charge of the job.
The news is a huge one for Tottenham Hotspur, as it means manager Mauricio Pochettino, a reported target of the La Liga giants will get to remain at the north London club.
At least that’s what former Manchester United and ex Madrid striker Michael Owen expects, and he also reckons the Red Devils’ interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will soon be given the job on permanent basis.
Here is how the Balon d’Or winner reacted to Zidane’s return to the Santiago Bernabeu on Twitter.
Some welcome news for Spurs fans after dropping out of the @premierleague title race.
Surely only a matter of time before Solskjaer gets named as United's manager and with Zidane returning to Madrid, the position of their in-demand manager looks to be secure.
— michael owen (@themichaelowen) March 12, 2019
Pochettino have also been linked with United since Jose Mourinho was sacked, but the club’s impressive form under the Norwegian means the Argentine will not be needed anymore, and Solskjaer is expected to be named manager anytime soon.
Zidane left Madrid nine months ago, citing the need to rest as his key reason, and it came as a huge surprise that president Florentino Perez asked him to return.
Nevertheless, the development will calm the nerves of Spurs fans who have always feared that Pochettino could one day leave for Madrid.