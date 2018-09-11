Michael O’Neill showered praise on Leeds goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has praised Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell following his display against Bosnia last Saturday.
The 21-year-old Championship goalkeeper was part of the Northern Ireland team that lost 2-1 to Bosnia in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday.
However, his national team manager was full of compliments for the player who has impressed this season for Leeds United.
It was Peacock-Farrell’s first competitive start for his country, and O’Neill described his performance as “assured and confident”.
“Bailey will be disappointed to concede two goals on his debut but I felt he looked assured and confident. I was delighted with Bailey. I thought he acquitted himself very well. He had no chance with the first goal,” O’Neill told the Yorkshire Evening Post.
“He looked very assured in everything else that he did. In fact, there wasn’t a performance from any of my players that I could be disappointed about.”
Peacock-Farrell has established himself as Leeds’ first choice goalkeeper under Marcelo Bielsa, and there is no doubt about his vast potential.
He has been brilliant this season for the Whites and it doesn’t come as a surprise that he made it to the national team.
Although Northern Ireland lost 2-1, Peacock-Farrell looked composed in the first appearance for his country. And his manager didn’t blame him for the goals, which would have boosted his confidence considerably.