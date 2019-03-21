Michael Keane says Everton players were disappointed with their start to the game against Chelsea

Everton secured a win against a Premier League top-six side for the first time since January 2017 over the weekend, handing Chelsea a 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park.
The hosts kept their third clean sheet in four games as they brilliantly shot out the Stamford Bridge outfit, and manager Marco Silva will hope the performance can inspire his side in the next seven games as they look to finish in seventh place and feature in Europe next season.
Everton centre-back Micheal Keane has revealed that the players were disappointed with themselves at halftime given how poor they started the game, but they made up for it by making sure they kicked off the second-half on the front foot.
“We know you have to go through spells like that against top teams, they have a lot of high-quality players and can put you under pressure,” Keane told evertonfc.com.
“Sometimes you just have to see it through. We were disappointed with our start to the game. But we had to turn that around and it is credit to the lads we managed to do that.
“We did not start the game well, we were on the back foot. We spoke at half-time about what we wanted to change and came back out with the belief we could win the game. I thought we did well in the second half and earned the win.”
Everton raced into the lead after the restart, with goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson helping them to much-needed victory.
The team still have two of the top-six to face this term – Arsenal and Manchester United – and with the games coming in front of their fans at Goodison, the players will fancy their chances of causing upsets like they did against Chelsea.