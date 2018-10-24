Michael Grey comments on Bielsa’s video sessions at Leeds

Former Leeds United player Michael Gray has revealed that the Whites players won’t be too happy with Marcelo Bielsa’s video analysis sessions.
The Championship giants have hit a rough patch and according to talkSPORT, Bielsa sat down with his players earlier this week and dissected their mistakes in a video session which lasted for around an hour and forty-five minutes.
Gray claims that footballers hate these type of sessions and they tend to lose interest after the first ten minutes.
Gray said: “I think it started since he (Bielsa) walked through the door. I think they were doing three sessions in pre-season. It was a completely different thing, all new to the players – maybe a shock to the system. The question for him is why? Why aren’t we winning? Let’s bring them in at 8 in the morning, give them a one-hour-forty-five video analysis of the game, which players hate – honestly. I always think you lose players’ minds after about 10 minutes in a meeting. You start shuffling on your seat. I’ve done it myself.”
Leeds started the season very well and they will be expected to challenge for the title this year. Clearly, they have the quality to win the Championship but the lack of proper depth is a concern.
It will be interesting to see how of an effect Bielsa’s sessions have had on his players. They will be expected to get back to winning ways in their next game.
Leeds take on Ipswich Town in the Championship later today.