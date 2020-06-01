Michael Chopra thinks Bale and Coutinho would be open to joining Newcastle

Former Newcastle player Michael Chopra believes that Gareth Bale and Philippe Coutinho would be open to joining the Magpies this summer.

Both players have been linked with moves away from their respective clubs this summer.

Bale has fallen out of favour at Real Madrid and Barcelona seem keen on offloading Coutinho.

Chopra claims that Newcastle could be one of the few clubs that can afford Bale’s wages. Similarly, if Coutinho returns to England, he is unlikely to join Liverpool.

According to him, Newcastle’s takeover would give them ample resources to pull off these signings.

Chopra said (quotes via Chronicle): “You need to build things up slowly with four our five players – including a couple of superstars.

“Bale and Coutinho would be great signings and those are the type of players Newcastle supporters love to watch. You go back to the late 1990s with David Ginola, Faustino Asprilla, Alan Shearer and Peter Beardsley. Fans want those type of players to come back.

“That used to be what Newcastle were about – the entertainers.

“Money talks when you want to sign players and ultimately you’re going to have to pay them more to attract them to the North East. But if you’ve got the money it’s not a problem.

“I don’t think Coutinho or Bale would turn down the opportunity. Newcastle are a big club and they could be part of this next chapter.

“And, if Bale wants to come back to England, Newcastle might now be the only club willing to pay his wages. With Coutinho, it’s a similar story. Will he be going back to Liverpool? No I don’t think so.”

In theory, that would be a sensational window for Newcastle if they managed to sign Bale and Coutinho.

It would improve them immensely. Both players are world-class when on form and they just need to regain their confidence with regular first-team football.

They have won the La Liga with their respective clubs as well.

Furthermore, both players were excellent during their time in the Premier League and they should be able to adapt immediately.

A return to the Premier League could be a return to their comfort zone.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle make any moves for the two attacking players in the coming months. It would certainly be a very expensive summer for the new owners if they did.