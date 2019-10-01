Michael Chopra hits out at Newcastle’s playing style

Newcastle crashed to 5-0 defeat against Leicester City at the weekend and former player Michael Chopra has hit out at manager Steve Bruce.
Bruce took charge of Newcastle United this summer after Rafa Benitez’s contract expired.
The experienced manager promised to play attacking football with his new side but he is yet to deliver on that promise.
Chopra took to Twitter to share his concerns regarding Bruce’s playing style.
He tweeted: “Starting to think, after watching that performance are the players really playing for Steve Bruce? what happened to the attacking football he wanted to play when he was appointed manager of my boyhood club #embarrassing #nufc.”
It will be interesting to see how Newcastle bounce back from this one. They have made a poor start to the season so far and if they do not improve soon, they could find themselves in the relegation battle.
The newly-promoted sides like Norwich, Villa and Sheffield have impressed more than the Magpies so far.
Newcastle are not only lacking in form and confidence. They are missing a distinct style of play as well.
Most of their build-up play is lacking in purpose and Bruce needs to give his players more freedom to operate with.
Newcastle have been withdrawn in style so far and they need to play with more purpose and adventure.