Michael Brown comments on Newcastle’s interest in Xherdan Shaqiri

Pundit Michael Brown has given his verdict on Xherdan Shaqiri’s potential move to Newcastle United.

The Liverpool winger has been linked with the Magpies but Brown is unsure about how he would fit in at St James’ Park.

The former Spurs and Leeds ace accepts that Shaqiri is a good player with an X-factor but his workrate could be a problem.

He also added that Shaqiri’s role under Steve Bruce is unclear as well.

Brown feels that Bruce will demand more work-ethic from the Swiss winger.

He said to Football Insider: “I think he has got that X-factor ability, for sure, but the question is where do you play him and the work ethic?

“I think that will have improved under Jurgen but will it be enough for a Steve Bruce? He’ll want some creativity and flair but Steve Bruce will certainly be demanding a more work ethic-type player into his squad at the moment until that improves.”

It will be interesting to see how Shaqiri fits in, if the move goes through. The 28-year-old has done well for the Reds despite getting limited opportunities.

He has also won the Champions League with them.

There is no doubt that he would improve Newcastle United next season. With Saint-Maximin operating from the left wing, Shaqiri could easily be deployed on the right.

He would add pace, flair and assists to Bruce’s attack. The Liverpool winger is an impressive crosser and he is a threat from set-pieces as well.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree on a fee for the winger now.