Micah Richards says Liverpool winger Diogo Jota has surprised him

Micah Richards has named Liverpool winger Diogo Jota as the signing of the season in the Premier League so far, as quoted in The Daily Mail.

The former Manchester City right-back, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, has been surprised by the impact Jota has already made at Liverpool.





The 23-year-old Portugal international joined the defending Premier League champions from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2020 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £41 million.

Richards wrote in The Daily Mail: “The fact Diogo Jota is now playing to such a level that Liverpool have deployed a front four tells you everything about his impact. Nobody was expecting this after his £41m move from Wolves.”

How has Diogo Jota fared at Liverpool so far?

Jota has yet to establish himself as a regular in the Liverpool first team (although he did start against Manchester City in the Premier League at the weekend), but the winger is pushing hard and is making a huge impact as a substitute.

The winger scored a hat-trick for Liverpool in their Champions League game against Atalanta last week.

The 23-year-old Portugal international also scored the winning goal in Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over West Ham United at Anfield in the Premier League on October 31.

According to WhoScored, Jota has made three starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Reds so far this season, scoring three goals in the process.

The youngster has also made two starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the defending English champions this campaign, scoring four goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Given how well Jota is doing, it is only a matter of time before the winger establishes himself as a regular in manager Jurgen Klopp’s starting lineup.

Perhaps the winger could be deployed in the ‘hole’ behind the front-three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.