Micah Richards says Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is a world class player, but Chris Sutton disagrees

Former Manchester City star Micah Richards believes Liverpool skipper and midfielder Jordan Henderson is a world-class player, citing his consistency and Champions League trophy as proofs.
'Jordan Henderson is world class because of his consistency'
@MicahRichards believes #LFC captain Jordan Henderson doesn't get the recognition he deserves
Do you agree?
Given the array of talents available at his disposal, England boss Gareth Southgate is yet to come up with his starting XI ahead of next year’s European Championships, but many reckon the Reds star is guaranteed of a berth in the midfield.
Chris Sutton doesn’t agree with Richards’ claims, though, dubbing it “a big statement,” and reacting thus on Twitter to it:
World class really???…
Henderson has remained a regular and key player under manager Jurgen Klopp, but he continues to divide opinions among the fans.
The 29-year-old has started nine Premier League games this term and made two other appearances off the bench, weighing in with the equalizer against Tottenham Hotspur and a crucial assist against Manchester City.
No matter what he does, the England international will never win everybody over, but there is no doubt that he will go down in history as a Liverpool legend after he hangs the boot.