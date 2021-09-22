Paris Saint-Germain travel to Metz in Ligue 1 this week and they will be looking to continue their impressive start to the season with a win.

The visitors have won all six league games so far and they will be confident of securing a comfortable win away from home.

Meanwhile, Metz are winless in the league so far and they are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive defeats.

Metz vs Paris Saint-Germain team news

The home side will be without the services of Kevin N’Doram due to injury. The likes of Opa Nguette could miss out as well.

PSG will be without Sergio Ramos, Colin Dagba, Juan Bernat and Lionel Messi due to injuries. Marco Verratti is lacking in match fitness and is doubtful here.

Metz: Oukidja; Kouyate, Bronn, Udol; Centonze, Maiga, Sarr, Yade; Gueye, Boulaya; Niane

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Paredes, Herrera, Wijnaldum; Di Maria, Icardi, Neymar

Metz vs Paris Saint-Germain form guide

The home side have failed to win their last 11 home matches in the league and they will be massive underdogs heading into this contest.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain have won their last six league games and they have scored 18 goals in the process.

The visitors have an excellent head to head record against Metz as well and they have beaten the home side in their last 11 matches across all competitions.

Metz vs Paris Saint-Germain Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Metz vs PSG from bet365:

Match-winner:

Metz – 10/1

Draw – 5/1

PSG – 2/9

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 8/15

Under – 30/17

Metz vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction

The home side are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive defeats and they will be lacking in confidence and momentum.

Despite the injury problems, PSG have enough quality and depth at their disposal to grind out a comfortable win here.

The visitors are in excellent form right now and they should be able to extend their impressive head to head record against Metz this week.

Prediction: PSG to win.

