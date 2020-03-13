Mesut Ozil sends message to Arsenal fans as Premier League football gets suspended till April

The English Premier League has suspended the league campaign until April 4 following the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has tested positive to the ailment, forcing the league to take action after earlier deciding that this weekend’s games will go ahead as planned.
The Gunners’ game against Manchester City on Wednesday night was postponed as a precautionary measure after some of their players who got in contact with Olympiakos owner two weeks ago were told to go into self-isolation.
Tomorrow’s game with Brighton, the FA Cup game against Sheffield United and the league game against Southampton have now been postponed as a result, and hopefully, Arsenal will resume action with the rest of the league when Norwich City visit on April 4.
Gunners midfielder Mesut Ozil has sent this message to the fans following the Premier League’s decision to suspend the campaign:
Football does not matter right now. The health and wellbeing of everyone is far more important than everything else. Guys, take all the precautions you can – be mindful and considerate of everyone, especially those who are at high risk. 🙏🏼 #M1Ö (1/2)
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 13, 2020
As we go through this global issue, we should not forget to say thank you to all doctors, nurses and scientists etc worldwide, who are helping to keep this virus from spreading.🌍🙏🏼 They are under high pressure in the upcoming weeks & deserve our respect and gratitude.(2/2) #M1Ö
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 13, 2020
Arsenal are hoping to finish in top-five this season in order to play Champions League football next term, and they will need Arteta back on his feet quickly ahead of the resumption.