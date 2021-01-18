Mesut Ozil sends message to Arsenal ahead of Newcastle United game

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is edging closer to joining Fenerbahce having flown into Turkey and passed his medical over the weekend.

The World Cup winner was left out of the Gunners’ Premier League and Europa League squads at the beginning of the season, and he is now set to leave North London permanently with five months still left on his contract.





While Ozil is no longer playing for Arsenal, he remains a huge fan, and he has sent this message to the team ahead of tonight’s clash against Newcastle United:

Whether I am here or not I will always support my Gunners 👍🏼😉 Good luck tonight! 🙌🏼 #YaGunnersYa #COYG #ARSNEW — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 18, 2021

The 32-year-old joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in the summer of 2013, scoring 44 goals and registering 77 assists in 254 appearances for the club.

Ozil helped the North London giants win three FA Cup titles and will be fondly remembered by the fans for his creativity and flair.

The German was scheduled to earn around £7 million between now and the end of his contract in June having become the highest-paid player in Arsenal’s history when he signed a new three-and-a-half year contract worth around £350,000 a week in 2018.

However, the deal has been terminated and Arsenal are clearly relieved to let a player who hasn’t played for them since March go.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will bring in a replacement for Ozil this month or wait until the summer, but academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe has looked like a perfect successor to the German and has already earned his seal of approval.