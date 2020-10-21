Mesut Ozil makes a promise to Arsenal fans, but is it all over for him?

Mesut Ozil has expressed his disappointment on Twitter at not being included in Arsenal’s Premier League squad.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta left Ozil out of his Europa League squad for the 2020-21 campaign, and the Spaniard has decided to omit the former Real Madrid attacking midfielder from the Premier League squad as well.





The 32-year-old German has not played a single competitive game for the Gunners since March, and with his contract running out at the end of the season, there is a very good chance that he may have played his last game already for the North London club.

Although Ozil has made it clear on Twitter that he is very disappointed with Arteta’s decision, he remains confident in his ability and has vowed that he will continue to work hard and try to get back in the squad.

Is it all over for Mesut Ozil at Arsenal?

Ozil has been at Arsenal since 2013, and while he was very good and creative in the first few years under then manager Arsene Wenger, things have not been great for a while.

There have been criticisms levelled at the German that he does not work hard enough and does not always step up his game in the big matches.

Arsenal play a high-pressing game under Arteta, with the players expected to move quickly, run fast, work hard, and claim back the ball once they have been dispossessed.

Ozil does not fit into that system, and with the Gunners having signed Willian on a free in the summer transfer window and Daniel Ceballos having returned on another loan spell from Madrid, it does seem that it is the end of the road for the German at the Emirates Stadium.

One should not be surprised if Arsenal try to offload Ozil in the January transfer window.