Mesut Ozil likely to leave Arsenal in January

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has been tipped to join the Turkish club Fenerbahce when the transfer window reopens in January.

According to the club’s congress member Murat Zorlu, the former German international is 90% likely to join the Turkish club next month.





Zorlu told Sport Digitale: “A source, who’s very well connected to the club has told me that Mesut Ozil is likely to become a Fenerbahce player during the next transfer window.

“I would say 90% he will join us in one month.”

Ozil has not played for Arsenal this season and he has been left out of the Premier League and the Europa League squad.

It is evident that Mikel Arteta does not consider him as a part of his first-team plans and the former World Cup winner needs to move on in search of regular first-team football.

Even though the Gunners are in desperate need of a creative midfielder, the 92-cap German international has not managed to get a look in this season.

The midfielder’s form has regressed over the past year but he is still a quality player who should be playing regularly at this stage of his career.

A move away from Arsenal would be ideal for Ozil right now and it will be interesting to see if all parties can agree on a transfer next month.

Arsenal are thought to be keen on getting rid of the player as well because of his massive £350,000 a week wages.

If Ozil moves to Turkey, he might have to lower his wage demands in order for the transfer to go through. Fenerbahce are unlikely to be able to afford his enormous wages, although Arsenal may end up subsidising part of his wages in order to get the bulk of them off the books for the next 6 months.