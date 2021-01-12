Mesut Ozil gives his verdict on Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe

In a Q/A session on Twitter, Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has praised the recent performances of Emile Smith Rowe in the number 10 position.

The 20-year-old made only his second Premier League start of his career against Chelsea last month and he has since established himself.





He has contributed one goal and two assists in his last four appearances in all competitions and has already won over many Gunners fans.

Ozil had been a regular for the Gunners in the number 10 spot for a number of years and he is now pleased with the progress shown by the Hale End graduate from the same role.

In a Q/A session on Twitter, Ozil expressed his delight over the recent displays from the youngster and acknowledged that he has made the difference.

He made the difference in the last couple of games as a No 10 – really happy for him… and that he showed that playing with a No 10 still can make sense in today’s football. 🔟💪🏼@emilesmithrowe https://t.co/GDJeYTcSkz — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 11, 2021

Smith Rowe recently came off the bench against Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round and scored the opening goal in the second half of added extra-time after some good link-up play with Alexandre Lacazette.

The Gunners eventually registered a 2-0 win to progress to the next round of the Cup competition where they are scheduled to play either Southampton or Shrewsbury away from home.

Smith Rowe should be assured a starting spot against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Thursday night on the back of his recent displays.

He should feature ahead of Willian, who has been disappointing since his summer move and is still searching for his maiden goal.

Meanwhile, Ozil could be on the move this month with him no longer considered as part of Mikel Arteta’s plans.

He was excluded from the Premier League and Europa League squads earlier this term and he may have already played his final game for the north London giants.

Fenerbahce have been linked with his signature in recent days and Ozil has said that he would only join the Istanbul outfit, suppose he makes the move to Turkey.

The German is also open to a fresh challenge in Major League Soccer. He may mutually terminate his Gunners deal which expires in June.

I definitely will. There are two countries I want to play football in before I retire: Turkey 🇹🇷 and USA 🇺🇸. If I went to Turkey, I could only go to Fenerbahce. https://t.co/TL68kUL62M — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 11, 2021

