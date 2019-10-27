Mendy could leave Leicester in January, situation hasn’t changed under Rodgers

Nampalys Mendy looks set to leave Leicester City when the winter transfer window opens in January as his situation hasn’t changed under Brendan Rodgers.
The 27-year-old was left out of the matchday squad in Leicester’s 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers (August 11) and 1-1 draw with Chelsea (August 18) before making his only appearance in City’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United (August 24).
Rather than add to his tally, Mendy has been out of the squad ever since and may have to leave Leicester for more playing time – the Frenchman finds himself behind Wilfred Ndidi, Hamza Choudhury, Youri Tielemans and Dennis Praet in the pecking order.
Mendy nearly departed Leicester last summer when AS Saint-Etienne were linked with a move in July and Trabzonspor were linked with a move in August, but the deals fell through and he was stuck at the King Power Stadium as a result.
An exit in January would suit all parties – Rodgers would be offloading an out-of-favour player, Leicester would be trimming the squad & wage bill while Mendy would be finding himself a club willing to give him opportunities.
