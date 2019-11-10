Memphis Depay would be a superb signing for Tottenham

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Memphis Depay.
The former Manchester United player has been in good form since his move to France and he would be a good addition to Pochettino’s team.
Spurs need some help in attack and Depay will add pace, flair and goals to the side.
The 25 year old Dutchman can play as a forward or as a winger. His ability to play across the front three will also come in handy.
He could complete Spurs’ attacking trio alongside Son and Kane.
The Londoners have had a mixed start to their season so far and they could use some boost in January.
A signing like Depay would galvanize the whole team. It could prove to be a masterstroke from Pochettino if he manages to pull it off.
Depay will be keen to prove himself in England and he is still quite young. The Spurs boss could get the best out of him.
His spell with Manchester United was underwhelming and he will be determined to show his quality in the Premier League.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs make their move for him in the coming months.
Depay has scored 11 goals in 14 games this season.