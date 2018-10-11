McManus believes Griffiths is ‘in a huff’ over national team selection

Tam McManus says Griffiths is ‘in a huff’ with the Scotland national team because he may not have been selected to start against Israel in their upcoming Nations League clash.
Griffiths withdrew from the squad, citing a need to improve his fitness, but after the Celtic striker expressed unhappiness with Alex McLeish’s decision to drop him against Albania in September, McManus believes this is retaliation.
As per The Sun, the 37-year-old said on Twitter: “I have a lot of time for Leigh Griffiths. Backed him to the hilt in the past and he’s without question our best striker. But IMO Leigh went in the huff because he knew he wasn’t going to start the Israel game. I think McLeish & his staff know this too. What next?”
Scotland travel to the Sammy Ofer Stadium to face Israel in the Nations League on Thursday, October 11. McLeish’s men are currently top of Group C1 with three points from their opening game – a 2-0 win over Albania. They face an Israel side who lost their first game against Albania 1-0.
Griffiths has scored four goals in 19 appearances for the Scotland national team. He’s been in short of form in the Premiership but has turned up in cup competitions for Celtic this season, contributing seven goals in 16 games across the board.
His future with the national term is uncertain under McLeish, however. The striker’s decision to pull out of the side won’t go down well with the players, staff and supporters.
