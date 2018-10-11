McLeish says Forrest has forced him to consider new gameplan

Scotland national team manager Alex McLeish has admitted Celtic winger James Forrest could be forcing him to consider a new approach due to his fine form in recent weeks.
The 27-year-old’s last appearance for Scotland was against Hungary in March. He’s since been left out of the squad entirely or left on the bench in future games against Peru, Mexico, Belgium and Albania most recently.
But despite being dropped by McLeish against Albania, the Scotland boss admitted Forrest’s club form could lead to him getting a reprieve in the national team.
As per the Daily Record, he said: “It’s great that James scored four goals as we want players in top form coming to the international team. He turned up on Monday cock-a-hoop and his confidence must be sky high. That gives us food for thought.
“We need to find the right system for the players who excel in their positions, as James did last Sunday. We have to be flexible. We need to be prepared tactically and we have to be prepared to suit certain individuals. With every change, it affects another player.”
Forrest has made 22 appearances for Scotland but has failed to get off the mark. After being a regular in their World Cup qualifiers a year previously, he’s featured in just one game in 2018.
For Celtic, however, the midfielder has contributed 13 goals in 18 appearances in all competitions. He scored his first Premiership goals of the season against St Johnstone over the weekend, netting four goals in a 6-0 win and might be back in the Scotland starting lineup as a result.
McLeish is open to throwing out his gameplan to fit his players, so Forrest could return against Israel.
Stats from Transfermarkt.