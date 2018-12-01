McInnes says Forrest ‘could play in the Premier League’

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes believes James Forrest “could play in the Premier League”, with the Celtic winger dazzling the Scottish Premiership this season. Forrest has scored and created 11 goals in 12 league appearances, contributing 22 goals in all competitions and could be key in Celtic’s Betfred Cup final against Aberdeen on Sunday.
The 27-year-old played 90 minutes in September’s League Cup quarter-final win over St Johnstone and October’s thrashing against Heart of Midlothian in the semis. It would be a big shock if he were to be left out of the final at Hampden Park, and McInnes is fearful of what could ensue for his side if he does indeed feature.
As per The Sun, the Dons boss said: “I think with any big result there are normally key players behind that. Forrest was obviously the one who topped off a fantastic performance for Scotland with his goals. To not score in 24 internationals and then score five goals in two games is incredible.
“Forrest will be feeling really good about himself and rightly so. He has always been a player who has threatened to make the difference and over the last number of years he has found consistency. He could play in the English Premiership with no problem.”
Forrest has been outstanding for Celtic, but it was his Scotland form that earned him widespread praise. The winger has scored five goals in his last two international appearances, bagging a brace against Albania and a hat-trick against Israel to earn the Scots maximum points in November’s Nations League outings.
Celtic are favourites to come out on top against Aberdeen on Sunday and Forrest’s form is one of the reasons why. He failed to net against the Dons in September’s 1-0 win, but he’s in much better shape this time out. McInnes singled him out as a threat.
