McInnes reveals if Villa or Wolves could sign McKenna

Derek McInnes has admitted that Scott McKenna could be hard to keep at Aberdeen, with Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers leading the chase for the defender’s signature. The 22-year-old was in fine form last season and remains a regular for the Dons when fit this campaign, featuring in six of Aberdeen’s last eight Premiership outings. His long-term future is uncertain, however, with so many clubs looking to lure him away from Pittodrie.
McInnes said to the Press and Journal: “I’m hoping we can keep Scott for as long as possible but I am realistic enough to know that somebody of Scott’s ability is always going to be on the radar. Just about every club in the English Championship and the Premier League have been regular visitors to our games over the last while”. Both Villa and Wolves have a fervent need to bolster their respective backlines.
The Villans only have Axel Tuanzebe and James Chester at centre-back, with John Terry leaving the club at the end of last season and Tommy Elphick being loaned out to Hull City for the entire 2018/19 campaign. Chester has recently picked up an injury too, so Villa could be very short in a key area. Wolves also need some depth in defence, as they have no other options past Connor Coady, Willy Boly and Ryan Bennett.
Aberdeen tied McKenna down to a long-term deal in March, so they can hold out for defender’s asking price if bids start coming their way.
Stats from Transfermarkt.