McGregor says he’s “trying to learn from” Brown at Celtic

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor says he’s “trying to learn from” Scott Brown so that he’ll be in a position where he can eventually replace him when the veteran retires, reports The Sun.
The 25-year-old is primarily an attacking-midfielder but was asked by manager Brendan Rodgers to play in a deeper role when Brown came off injured against Hibernian over the weekend.
McGregor was lauded by Rodgers after the game for his versatility and revealed he’s been learning from the player he may eventually replace in the future.
He said: “It’s a big job, because Broony’s played it so well every week for so many years. But I enjoy it whenever I’m asked to take over the role, I’m always trying to learn from him and it’s about what’s best for the team.”
McGregor has gone on to make 186 appearances in all competitions since rising through the youth ranks to the Celtic first-team in 2013, winning four Scottish Premiership titles, three Scottish League Cups and two Scottish Cups.
The Scotland international, who has represented his country on seven occasions, has played in a variety of roles for Celtic in the last five years – left-back, defensive-midfield, central-midfield, left-wing, attacking-midfield, right-wing and as a secondary striker.
Such versatility is useful to Rodgers and sees him regularly feature most weeks. This season, McGregor has appeared in all nine of Celtic’s Premiership fixtures, scoring and creating two goals. It’s unlikely he’d be a long-term replacement for Brown, but he’s proving to be an able makeshift option in the squad.
