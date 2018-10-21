McGrath says Ake is courted by Tottenham and Manchester City

According to Mike McGrath of The Sun, Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake is a target for Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. The 23-year-old is being linked with a £40m move away from Dean Court after his high level of performances early into the new season.
Tottenham have Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez as options at centre-back, but with Vertonghen and Alderweireld out of contract next summer and yet to put pen to paper on an extension, there’s real fear that Spurs could lose two big-name players from their defence.
Ake has big potential and is a versatile homegrown defender who is regarded as a ‘world-class player’ by McGrath. Bournemouth are understandably adamant on keeping him, however. The Netherlands international, who has made nine appearances for his country, has flourished with regular first-team football.
For years he floundered at Chelsea, enduring loan move after loan move to the likes of Reading, Watford and Bournemouth, before the Cherries made the deal permanent six months later. The former Feyenoord youth player has made a total of 61 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating nine goals.
Manchester City have Vincent Kompany, Aymeric Laporte, Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones as centre-back options, but Kompany is in the final year of his deal, while Otamendi turns 31 later this season. Manager Pep Guardiola is also short on left-back options, so Ake could be useful in a utility capacity.
Stats from Transfermarkt.