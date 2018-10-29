McCoist says ‘terrific’ Kent is a player ‘Gerrard wants to sign’ permanently

Ally McCoist was full of praise for Rangers winger Ryan Kent, acknowledging exactly why Steven “Gerrard wants to sign” the player. McCoist called the player “terrific” and says he’s been in fine form of late. Kent has openly admitted an interest in turning his loan deal permanent too, so Gerrard could well land his man for the foreseeable future next summer.
The 21-year-old joined Rangers on a season-long loan in July and has gone on to make 19 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating four goals. Kent has featured in eight of Rangers’ nine Premiership outings and has delivered a number of impressive performances. He able to beat his opposite man in a one-on-one and helps turn defence into attack by getting up the pitch in possession.
McCoist said on BT Sport (h/t HITC): “He was absolutely terrific against Vienna. It’s no surprise that Gerrard wants to sign him because he’s playing out of his skin. He’s in a rich vein of form”. Given the stiff competition in Liverpool’s attack from Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri, Kent is unlikely to break into their first-team any time soon.
If he’s getting regular football at Rangers and playing well, it’s no surprise why all parties would lean into making his loan deal permanent at the end of the season. Kent will be realistic about his Liverpool hopes as he is 21 and yet to breakthrough, while Gerrard might feel taking a step down is best for the player’s development – evident from how much he’s flourished with regular game time.
Stats from Transfermarkt.