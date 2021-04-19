Mbappe at the double to help PSG cut gap on leaders Lille

It was a great weekend for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1. After seeing Lille draw on Friday night, they managed to cut the gap on the league leaders to just one point.

Lille could only muster up a 1-1 draw against Montpellier, giving PSG the chance to move closer to the top of the Ligue 1 table.

It was touch and go and PSG nearly fell short, but their determination shone through as they beat St Etienne 3-2 thanks to Mauro Icardi’s 95th-minute winner.

They fell behind to a Denis Bouanga strike 12 minutes from time but quickly equalised through Kylian Mbappe. He got his second eight minutes later via a penalty to put his team 2-1 ahead.

However, St Etienne appeared to snatch a point when Romain Hamouma made it 2-2 in stoppage time, but Icardi broke their hearts with deciding goal.

It will be an interesting run-up to the end of the season, especially as PSG are still heavily involved in the Champions League.

They are looking to go one better in the competition, having been beaten by Bayern Munich in the final last season.

The question now is will they pay more attention to the Ligue 1 title race or focus on the Champions League?

Either way, it will be an interesting end to an already unpredictable season.

