May reveals whether Tierney is better ‘defensively’ than Robertson

Davie May believes Kieran Tierney is better “defensively” than Andrew Robertson. The Celtic defender is regarded as one of the best left-backs in Europe and could be headed for greatness in his career.
The 21-year-old has already made 156 appearances in all competitions for Celtic since rising through the youth ranks to the first-team in December 2015, winning three Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups.
As for Robertson, the 24-year-old has made 45 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool since joining from Hull City in July 2017.
Arguably the best left-back in the Premier League, Robertson has a similar playing style to Tierney when looking at his willingness to get forward, but May says the Liverpool man pales in comparison regarding defensive qualities.
The two players are competing for a left-back spot in the Scotland national team and have little between themselves. In his column for Evening Times, May wrote: “They are both excellent players.
“Robertson is playing consistently at a higher level given the demands of the English Premier League but defensively I think Tierney edges it while I also think he is more powerful. For me he will become as legendary a Celtic full-back.”
It’s high praise from May, as many would say Robertson is the better player due to his consistency in a stronger league. He’s been part of one of the Premier League’s most resilient defence too, so May’s suggestion that Tierney provides more protection seems a little odd.
Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League, unbeaten after 12 games, and having conceded just five goals for their troubles. They’re no slouches and Robertson is partly to thank for that.
