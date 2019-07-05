Maxi Gomez wants to join West Ham

Maxi Gomez has been linked with a move to West Ham for a while now.
Sky Sports are now reporting that the Uruguayan is keen on a move to the London club.
Initially, it seemed like Valencia would be his next destination.
It will be interesting to see if the Hammers manage to complete the transfer in the coming weeks.
Reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that the Londoners are now looking to hijack Gomez’s move to Valencia.
West Ham are trying to hijack the deal for Maxi Gomez with Valencia (so advanced but not signed yet…). The Hammers are working on it with the agents of the Celta Vigo striker. Not easy but… talks ongoing. 🔴 #WHUFC #WestHam #transfers
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2019
West Ham are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements right now. Lucas Perez and Andy Carroll have been moved on and the likes of Arnautovic and Hernandez could leave this summer as well.
Maxi Gomez has done well in La Liga for Celta Vigo and he could be the ideal addition to Pellegrini’s attack. He scored 13 goals in La Liga last season.
The Hammers have plenty of creativity in their side now but they need a reliable goalscorer.
The likes of Rondon have been linked with West Ham as well and it will be interesting to see who they end up with.
The report from Sky Sports adds that West Ham are yet to agree on personal terms with Gomez but the player wants the transfer.
West Ham certainly have the financial means to pull off the transfer and they should look to wrap it up as soon as possible.